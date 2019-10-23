Great scripts make great movies: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin says she believes in doing extensive research for every role before she dives right into it. In a chat with Franklin Leonard, founder of 'The Black List' fame at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival on Tuesday, the actor revealed how she chooses scripts.

"Great scripts are the ones that make great movies. I feel research about the subject matter of the film is so important to understand the nuances of the role. "Whenever I read a script, I immediately want to learn more about the subject and I sometimes Google to find as much information available as possible. Understanding the context is as important as the role itself," Kalki said.

With a room full of film enthusiasts, the "Sacred Games" actor conducted a masterclass with Leonard, discussing scriptwriting, filmmaking in India, and the future and appetite of Indian cinema in Hollywood. They further talked about the popularity of franchise movies over independent films.

"There is always a danger of stereotyping and the flattening of creativity that comes with franchising of films but that can be battled with good scripts," Kalki said.

