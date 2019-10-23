International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Jamie Lee Curtis to produce military drama 'Chain of Command'

Jamie Lee Curtis is all set to produce a military drama 'Chain of Command' in collaboration with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti productions which has received a put pilot order at Fox.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 23-10-2019 13:58 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis to produce military drama 'Chain of Command'

Jamiee Lee Curtis . Image Credit: ANI

Jamie Lee Curtis is all set to produce a military drama 'Chain of Command' in collaboration with April Fitzsimmons and Berlanti productions which has received a put pilot order at Fox. The 'Chain of Command' revolves around a young Air Force investigator who heads back to her hometown to be a part of a military task force, which is unwilling to take her. The character also has a strained family history which she must uncover to face the secrets that drove her away.

Fitzsimmons, an Air Force veteran, and Curtis herself worked on the plot with former writing the story. There might be a possibility that Curtis might act in the series as well. April has previously collaborated with Berlanti productions on military dramas 'Valor' and 'Doom Patrol'.

This marks the second year in a row that Lee has set up a project at one of the broadcast networks. Last year, she produced a sitcom about a family-run funeral home. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019