Pooja Bhatt reflects on her journey towards sobriety

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 23-10-2019 19:40 IST
Pooja Bhatt is two years and ten months sober and the actor-filmmaker says the key is to take one day at a time. Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor said a person can always find an ally in their battle with inner demons and addiction.

"Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that you’re not alone. "If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong," Pooja wrote alongside her photo where she is seen basking in sunlight.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in "Sadak 2". The film, which is a sequel to her 1991 hit "Sadak", will also feature Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

COUNTRY : India
