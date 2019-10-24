Finalists in NZ Television Awards 2019 announced with 115 nominations

Finalists in the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards 2019 have been announced with 115 nominations from a record number of 500+ entries across 37 judged categories.

Leading the pack with a total of 11 nominations is In Dark Places, the dramatic retelling of Teina Pora's story, produced by South Pacific Pictures and 10000 Company for TVNZ 1. The telefeature is up for Images & Sound Best Feature Drama, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama, Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, Best Actor and dominates the Craft Award categories with nominations for Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Images & Sound Best Original Score, Best Post Production Design, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Script: Drama.

Warner Bros. New Zealand's TVNZ 2 comedy series Fresh Eggs has seven nods including Best Comedy or Comedy Entertainment Programme, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama and Huawei Mate30 Pro Best Actress, while the series receives Craft Awards nominations for Best Editing: Drama, Best Cinematography: Drama, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

South Pacific Pictures & Jump Film & TV Ltd's noir drama series The Bad Seed, which aired on TVNZ 1 earlier this year, receives five nominations, including: NZ On Air Best Drama Series and has nods in four Craft Awards categories including: Best Cinematography: Drama, Best Contribution to a Soundtrack, Screen Auckland Best Art Direction or Production Design and Best Script: Drama.

Three's 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars NZ is up for four awards, including Stage & Screen Travel Services Best Format Reality Series, Best Live Event Coverage, Best Costume Design, and Revlon Best Makeup Design.

Also nominated for four awards apiece are: Plus6Four's innovative whodunit web series Alibi, which screened on TVNZ On Demand; Gaylene Preston's feature documentary My Year with Helen which was adapted for television and screened on Three in 2019; as well as New Zealand Documentary Board's TVNZ 2 mockumentary series Wellington Paranormal.

As announced last week, local screen icon Shortland Street will be named as the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro TV Legend. It is the first time a standalone television show has been honored with this award and it is reflective of Shortland Street's ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show's commitment to diversity and inclusion. Furthermore, throughout its 27-year history, Shortland Street has maintained a stellar reputation as a training ground that continues to provide an incomparable launching pad for New Zealand screen industry professionals, including both on-screen talent as well as the countless people who work behind the scenes.

The New Zealand Television Craft Awards, hosted by Screen Auckland will be announced on Wednesday 6th November at GridAKL and the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards gala ceremony will be held Thursday 21st November at the Aotea Centre. Newshub Entertainment Editor Kate Rodger will present the Craft Awards while comedian Alice Snedden will host this year's awards gala.