Selena Gomez surprises fans with another track 'Look at Her Now'

Just a day after releasing 'Lose You to Love Me,' pop-singer Selena Gomez surprised fans with another song 'Look At Her Now.' The 27-year-old singer dropped the song and accompanying music video at midnight.

The song tells a story of a breakup - presumably her own. "They fell in love one summer/A little too wild for each other/Shiny 'til it wasn't/Feels good 'til it doesn't," Gomez croons while dancing in vinyl ensemble accompanied by a large number of background dancers, reported People magazine.

The star then changes into a sequin mini dress. "It was her first real lover/His too 'til he had another/Oh God when she found out/Trust levels went way down," she sings.

She then dusts off the romance singing, "Of course she was sad/But now she's glad she dodged a bullet." "Took a few years/To soak up the tears/But look at her now/Watch her go," Gomez sings.

Gomez then suddenly appears to directly address her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and sings, "Fast nights that got him/That new life was his problem." Gomez announced the new song on her Instagram, explaining that the track is a special gift for her fans.

"And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you. Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best. Look At Her Now is out now. #ShotOniPhone," she wrote on Instagram. After Gomez her latest track, 'Lose You to Love Me,' she received appreciation and praises from her friend Taylor Swift and her other fans. (ANI)

