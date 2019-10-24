Helen Mirren once secretely took photo of Jason Momoa

Veteran Helen Mirren has said that she once secretely clicked a photo of the "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa aboard a plane. The 74-year-old actor shared the incident during her appearance on CBS chat show "The Talk".

"I had secretly sort of done something rather uncool on an airplane. I didn’t know him at all at that point. "He was with his beautiful wife (Lisa Bonet) and my heart just went... I was with my husband (Taylor Hackford), but my heart just went, 'Oh my God, that is just the most beautiful man I have ever seen in my life," Mirren recalled.

The veteran star said she was "floored" by the personality of the actor and it prompted her to take his photo without his knowledge. "Oh my God, he was so gorgeous," she said.

But fate was not yet done with the actor as she was asked to present an award with Momoa during the Oscars this year. "When they said, 'Would you like to present with Jason?' I thought, 'My dream has come true'," Mirren said.

The veteran actor is currently promoting her HBO miniseries "Catherine the Great", in which she portrays the 17th Century Russian monarch.

