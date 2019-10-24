Kristen Stewart opens up about playing Jean Seberg in her latest flick

Kristen Stewart, who is set to play the role of Jean Seberg in her upcoming film 'Seberg,' recently discuss the project ahead of its premiere at the London Film Festival. The 'Twilight' fame actor was present with director Benedict Andrews at Deadline's 'The Contenders London' event.

"Jean was just addicted to revealing herself, and she was so available," the 29-year-old actor said onstage at the Ham Yard Hotel, reported Deadline website. "If you watch any of her work, she protrudes energetically and has something to say, albeit ambiguous at times. There's just something that she needs to get out. So to have that platform ... and to have that turn against you is the most violent and kind of excruciating thing [for her]."

"I can't say that I could possibly understand what it might feel like to have my life stripped from me, in a certain way, as it was from her. But I definitely understand wanting to be looked at, yet wanting to kind of control how it filters out and having no real ability to do that," added Stewart. As for the creative mind Andrews, even though Seberg is a period piece, it also has a lot to say about our modern age.

"In the movie, I think we see -- in a kind of DNA form -- the mass surveillance culture we now live in, and that we take for granted ... We're now so entirely complicit in that surveillance that we carry the cameras and the microphones around in our pockets, and the film shows, in a very personal and quite harrowing way, what happens when that surveillance machinery of the state is turned against someone--for their politics, and for wanting to make a change in society," said Andrews. The films stars Stewart in the lead role along with Jack O'Connell as the intelligence agent who develops a moral conscience while putting her under surveillance.

The flick is scheduled to be released on December 13, by Amazon Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)