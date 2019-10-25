Shihad set to usher in Riwaka with New Year’s Eve party

This summer, Aotearoa legends Shihad are set to usher in the year 2020 with a New Year's Eve party at Cooks Reserve, Riwaka.

Revered for their energetic and electrifying live shows, Shihad has been going strong for over three decades, earning their reputation as New Zealand's finest heavy rockers with memorable tunes like 'Pacifier', 'Deb's Night Out', 'Beautiful Machine' and our unofficial national anthem 'Home Again'.

Joining the NYE festivities are Pacific dub 'n' bass originators Salmonella Dub Soundsystem and iconic rock-electronica outfit stellar*, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 5x platinum-selling debut album "MIX".