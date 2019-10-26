Jessica Chastain to make West End theatre debut with 'A Doll's House' adaptation

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain is all set to make her West End theatre debut with an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's classic "A Doll's House". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chastain will play the lead in the play.

The stage adaptation is being produced by the Jamie Lloyd Company. Frank McGuinness is adapting it.

"At the Jamie Lloyd Company, our aim is to work with the most exceptional actors in the world, offering them new and unexpected challenges. Jessica Chastain is a gifted artist and is, of course, well known and respected for her extraordinary screen performances. "However, I'm delighted she is now returning to the stage — where her career began — in this bold reappraisal of Ibsen's great masterpiece," said Jamie Lloyd.

Chastain will essay the role of Nora Helmer, who becomes disillusioned with her stifling life as the dutiful 19th-century wife of a banker husband she comes to see as a hollow fraud, causing her to walk out on her family. Additional cast and crew of "A Doll's House" are yet to be announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)