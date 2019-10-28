International Development News
'Dune' writers, Denis Villeneuve have taken gender equality into consideration: Rebecca Ferguson

  • PTI
  • |
  • London Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 14:12 IST
Actor Rebecca Ferguson has offered first details of her "Dune" character Lady Jessica, saying film's writers have taken into consideration the concept of gender equality while developing the part. The film, being directed by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name.

The story follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man's relationship to nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family's reign.

Ferguson's character Lady Jessica is the mother of Paul Atreides, being played by Timothee Chalamet. Talking about the part, the actor told Fandom UK, "Something that Denis Villeneuve and the writers have really taken into consideration is (that) this book was written back in the day when women were portrayed differently to what we are expecting nowadays — which we call gender equality. And it's something that they have taken into consideration making this script."

The film, Ferguson said, also explores different sides to Lady Jessica's personality. "Even though (Lady Jessica) is a concubine to the king, she's also his bodyguard, his mentor, she can read thought and emotion and she's the best fighter there is.

"So there's a subtle power that she needs to teach her son, (Paul Atreides), played by Timothee Chalamet. It's a complex story, it's hard to discuss in one sentence," the actor said. "Dune", which also features Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, will release in December next year.

