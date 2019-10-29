International Development News
Development News Edition

Netflix's playback speed test feature invites backlash from Hollywood filmmakers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 13:40 IST
Netflix's playback speed test feature invites backlash from Hollywood filmmakers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prominent Hollywood filmmakers, including Judd Apatow and Brad Bird, are against Netflix's new test feature on its platform that enables the user to alter the playback speed of films and series.

Many Android phones users have noticed the feature on their Netflix app that allows them to rush through a film or a series. It provides the playback speeds of 0.5x, 0.75x, 1.0x, 1.25x and 1.5x.

Apatow reacted angrily to the news of the new feature and tweeted a threat to the streamer. "Don't make me have to call every director and show creator on Earth to fight you on this. Save me the time. I will win but it will take a ton of time. Don't f**k with our timing. We give you nice things. Leave them as they were intended to be seen," the filmmaker said.

Bird, best known for directing "The Incredibles", said Netflix's new move goes against its principles of supporting filmmakers. "Whelp, another spectacularly bad idea, and another cut to the already bleeding-out cinema experience. Why support & finance filmmakers visions on one hand and then work to destroy the presentation of those films on the other???" he said.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" director Peyton Reed tweeted: "This is a terrible idea, and I and every director I know will fight against it." Actor Aaron Paul, who recently featured in Netflix's "Breaking Bad" spin-off "El Camino", also criticised the move.

"Stop... There is NO WAY @netflix will move forward with this. That would mean they are completely taking control of everyone else's art and destroying it. Netflix is far better than that. Am I right Netflix?" he wrote on Twitter. A spokesperson of Netflix, however, said it is not yet final that the streamer will be incorporating the feature entirely on its platform.

"We're always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix," the representative said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "This test makes it possible to vary the speed at which people watch shows on their mobiles. As with any test, it may not become a permanent feature on Netflix," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Kincade Fire: 66,000 acres burned; active evacuation centers listed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

British Indian steel tycoon to consolidate steel empire

British Indian steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta plans to consolidate his steelmaking and mining interests into a single company, which he says will emerge as the eighth largest in the world outside China. Liberty Steel Group will be created as a ...

Pak assures US of 'steadfast' support to Afghan peace talks

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the US of its steadfast support to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, stressing on the importance for all parties to the conflict to take practical steps to reduce hostilities...

Indian toddler stuck in well found dead during rescue attempt

A two-year-old boy who fell into a well while playing outside his house in southern India died during an 80-hour-long rescue operation, state authorities said on Tuesday. Sujith Wilson fell into the deep open well on Oct. 25.Well falls are ...

Russia's RDIF working on investor consortium for Aramco IPO -CEO

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF is working on a consortium of investors for the Aramco IPO, its chief executive said on Tuesday.There are several Russian pensions funds who are interested to invest in the Aramco IPO and we have also rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019