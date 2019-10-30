Patrick Schwarzenegger joins 'Moxie'

Patrick Schwarzenegger has been roped in to star in Amy Poehler's high-school drama "Moxie". The Netflix film already has Hadley Robinson and Lauren Tsai on board reported Variety.

Ike Barinholtz is in final talks to join the film. Robinson headlines the project as a small-town girl who is inspired by her mother's Riot Girl past and sparks a feminist revolution at her high school.

Poehler is directing and producing the film from a screenplay by Tamara Chestna. It is based on Jennifer Mathieu's book of the same name.

