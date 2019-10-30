International Development News
Development News Edition

'Lucifer' to have two-part final season: Tom Ellis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 10:49 IST
'Lucifer' to have two-part final season: Tom Ellis
Image Credit: Facebook / Lucifer

The fifth and final season of "Lucifer" will be split into two halves, star of the show Tom Ellis has revealed. Ellis, who stars as the eponymous fallen angel in the show based on the DC Comics character, shared the news on singer Kelly Clarkson's new talk show.

Clarkson was visiting the sets of the series with her mother and sister, who are passionate "Lucifer" fans. "Season five of 'Lucifer' is going to be split into two halves. Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, there's going to be a little break, and then they're going to drop another eight more episodes," Ellis says in a clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Last season of the show ended with Lucifer back on the throne of Hell. The series also stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris.

"Lucifer" was renewed for a final season by Netflix in June. The streamer later added six episodes, increasing the final count to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Hawks lose Young to injury, lose game to Heat

In a game marred by an injury to star Atlanta point guard Trae Young, the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler defeated the visiting Hawks 112-97 on Tuesday night. Atlantas John Collins led all scorers with 30 points. Miami rookie Tyler Herro had 19...

Davis' 40-point, 20-rebound night carries Lakers past Grizzlies

Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in 31 minutes, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a third-quarter burst to roll past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-91 on Tuesday night. Davis set a franchise record for free throws made by hit...

Messi fit and firing in Barca demolition of Valladolid

Messi made it clear he is fit and back to his scintillating best by tearing apart Real Valladolid on Tuesday in a thumping 5-1 victory for Barcelona. Messi scored another spell-binding free-kick at Camp Nou after his sumptuous pass had alre...

Pak opens fire along LoC, civilian killed

A civilian was killed and five others were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire along the Line of Control LoC in Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the Pakistani ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019