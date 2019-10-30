'Lucifer' to have two-part final season: Tom Ellis

The fifth and final season of "Lucifer" will be split into two halves, star of the show Tom Ellis has revealed. Ellis, who stars as the eponymous fallen angel in the show based on the DC Comics character, shared the news on singer Kelly Clarkson's new talk show.

Clarkson was visiting the sets of the series with her mother and sister, who are passionate "Lucifer" fans. "Season five of 'Lucifer' is going to be split into two halves. Netflix is going to drop eight episodes, there's going to be a little break, and then they're going to drop another eight more episodes," Ellis says in a clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

Last season of the show ended with Lucifer back on the throne of Hell. The series also stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, DB Woodside, and Rachael Harris.

"Lucifer" was renewed for a final season by Netflix in June. The streamer later added six episodes, increasing the final count to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)