Blackpink’s Lisa gives her stunning look at BVLGARI event in Seoul

Blackpink’s Lisa gives her stunning look at BVLGARI event in Seoul
Blackpink’s Lisa and the South Korean actor Park Hae-jin stole the spotlight as they sat on one table making everyone astonished with their perfect visuals. Image Credit: Instagram / Lisa

Blackpink's Lisa is creating headlines with her latest look at the BVLGARI event in Seoul's Jamwon-dong that took place on October 29. The globally renowned South Korean girl group, Blackpink consists of members such as Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie.

The gorgeous singer of Blackpink, Lisa showed up in an elegant one off-shoulder black dress that exposed her long shining legs. Her beautiful eyes were mesmerizing that took her overall personality to another level.

According to Allkpop, the comments of netizens include – "Wow her figure is no joke, daebak," "She looks like an Egyptian Goddess because of the smokey eye," "Her legs are so pretty and long," "Her proportions are no joke," and "She looks like a mannequin."

Blackpink's Lisa and the South Korean actor Park Hae-jin stole the spotlight as they sat on one table making everyone astonished with their perfect visuals. He wore grey and black suit finishing it off with a messy but good looking hairstyle.

On the other hand, Lisa kept her look simple and elegant. She topped it off with beautiful round earrings including a small earing accessory and some black high heels. At the event, she was gladly taking pictures with many people and having short conversations.

