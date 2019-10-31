Quentin Tarantino, Robert Richardson to receive award at Camerimage Film Fest

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his frequent collaborator, Robert Richardson, will be honoured with the Cinematographer-Director Duo Award at the Camerimage International Film Festival. Both Tarantino, and Richardson will be present at the festival, which is held annually in Torun, Poland.

A screening of their latest collaboration, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", will be held at the festival. The duo have previously collaborated on film's such as "Kill Bill" series, "Inglourious Basterds", "Django Unchained" and "The Hateful Eight".

"In their epic- two-part 'Kill Bill'; their twisted re-imagination of World War II in 'Inglourious Basterds', their deconstruction of American myths in 'Django Unchained', their 70mm Western 'The Hateful Eight', and now, their heartbreaking and often uplifting recreation of a Los Angeles on the verge of change in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Richardson and Tarantino have created detailed, visually evocative stories that serve as reminders of why many of us fell in love with cinema. We are thrilled to welcome them to Torun with this award," festival director Marek Zydowicz said in a statement. Richardson, 64, has three Oscars to his credits for the films "JFK" (1991), "The Aviator" (2004) and "Hugo" (2011).

Tarantino, 56, has two Academy Awards for his cult classic feature "Pulp Fiction" (1994) and "Django Unchained" (2012). The 2019 edition of Camerimage International Festival will be held from November 9 to 16.

