Kareena Kapoor Khan to unveil T20 World Cup trophies in Melbourne

Kareena Kapoor Khan will unveil T20 World Cup trophies for Men and Women in Melbourne. The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 will commence from October 18 and will conclude on November 15 next year in Australia.

The women's tournament will be held from February 21 to March 8. "I am honored to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. It's truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all.

"My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honor for me to be unveiling the trophy," Kareena said in a statement. On the work front, the actor will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in "Good News". She will soon start shooting for "Laal Singh Chaddha", which will feature Aamir Khan in the title role.

