IFFI celebrates Golden Jubilee of tradition section for Master filmmakers

50th IFFI will be having World Premiere of Turkish Master Semih Kaplanoglu’s film Commitment which is the Oscar entry from Turkey this year.

IFFI proudly showcases the films and their makers to the large number of film enthusiasts especially from the Indian subcontinent who flock the festival every year eagerly hoping to have a glimpse of the world cinema. Image Credit: ANI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has been a platform for new and old cinematic talents from all parts of the world. In 2019, IFFI celebrates the Golden Jubilee of its journey and this year also as a tradition a section for such Master filmmakers is curated like previous editions titled Master Frames.

The section has 17 films in it by filmmakers of international repute like Pedro Almodovar, Lav Diaz, Xavier Dolan, Dardenne Brothers, Costa Gavras, Wernor Herzog, Hirokazu Koreeda, Fatih Akin and more. The films in this category are, About Endlessness by Roy Andersson, Adults in the Room by Costa Gavras, By The Grace Of God by Francois Ozon, Commitment by Semih Kaplanoglu, Daniel by Niels Arden Oplev, Devil Between The Legs by Arturo Ripstein, Family Romance LLC by Werner Herzog, Guest Of Honor by Lifetime Achievement Award Winner of IFFI 2017 Atom Egoyan, Matthias & Maxime by Xavier Dolan, Mr. Jones by Agniezka Holland, Pain And Glory by Pedro Almodovar, The Golden Glove by Fatih Akin, The Haltby Lav Diaz, The Truth by Hirokazu Koreeda, The Weasel's Tale by Juan José Campanella and Young Ahmedby Dardenne Brothers.

50th IFFI will be having World Premiere of Turkish Master Semih Kaplanoglu's film Commitment which is the Oscar entry from Turkey this year. Nearly most films in this category are premiering for the first time in India since their completion of production which is a matter of pride for IFFI.

IFFI proudly showcases the films and their makers to the large number of film enthusiasts especially from the Indian subcontinent who flock the festival every year eagerly hoping to have a glimpse of the world cinema.

2019 marks the 50th year of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which is often counted amongst one of the earliest film festivals of the Asian continent. The 50th International Film Festival of India,2019 will witness over 200 best films from 76 countries, 26 feature films and 15 nonfeature films in the Indian Panorama section and more than 10,000 people and film lovers are expected to participate in the golden jubilee edition.

(With Inputs from PIB)

