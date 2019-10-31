Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares soul-stirring song 'Choti Choti Gal' from 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

After impressing moviegoers with the rib-tickling trailer, makers of romantic-comedy 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' have released a soulful track from the film titled 'Choti Choti Gal'. The song will tug your heartstrings as it is all about emotions and heartbreak.

The video of the track commences with Nawazuddin asking his wife, played by Athiya Shetty, if "she tied the knot with him to just settle in Dubai?" In another bid, the 'Sacred Games' star is seen trying to convince Athiya, with whom he seems to have fallen in love.

The melodious song which shows the intensity of the husband-wife relationship has been penned by Kumaar, crooned and composed by Arjuna Harjai. Nawazuddin is essaying the role of a 36-year-old Dubai-return NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi and the 'Hero' actor is portraying the character of Annie.

'Motichoor Chaknachoor' narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves. Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder with the hope of making a living in Dubai.

Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles. The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on November 15, this year. (ANI)

