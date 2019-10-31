International Development News
Development News Edition

'Bala' is Bhumi's 'way of promoting parity in society'

Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing 'Bala' is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 18:26 IST
'Bala' is Bhumi's 'way of promoting parity in society'
Bhumi Pednekar (Picture Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing 'Bala' is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!' Moreover, she addressed herself as "someone who wants to make a difference."

After playing an overweight girl in her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', Bhumi, who will be playing a girl with a dark complexion in the upcoming flick got candid about how she wants to challenge societal prejudice that women face. "This is my way of promoting parity in society. I have always wanted my work to speak about societal parity right from my first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in which I was playing this beautiful, confident, young overweight girl who was comfortable in her own skin," the 30-year old said.

While she is not a "social activist", the star called herself "somebody who cares" and added, "I am doing something similar in 'Bala', where I am playing a dark-skinned girl. I am not a social activist; I am just somebody who cares, somebody who is aware. I am somebody who truly wants to make a difference." Fair skin is an obsession in India and the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor terming it as total objectification of women, said that being an actor, she has "enough power that people will listen".

"I mean it's the most far reached visual medium to people in our country and I want to do my best to fight prejudice through this medium. This is my service to my society," she added. Even more, talking about her performance in her last release, Bhumi continued, "Even what I did in 'Saand Ki Aankh' is exactly that - it is a very strong feminist comment. It speaks about equality, equal opportunities for both genders."

Not only did she stood up for a cause in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Saand Ki Aankh', her 2017 feature with Akshay Kumar 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha' also pictured her as an aware, determined woman. "Even in 'Toilet', I stood up for equality and the need for sanitation. But the idea is always to entertain your audiences while delivering a powerful social message," the actor added.

In 'Bala', Bhumi will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. Helmed by 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will open on November 8. (ANI)

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for attending special screening of 'Saand Ki Aankh'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt asks committees to have cracker and plastic-free Chhath Puja

The Delhi government has issued an advisory to Chhath Puja committees here to ensure cracker and plastic-free festival at all 1,108 ghats set up by the city administration. Government officials and civil defence volunteers deployed near gha...

Facebook shares jump 5% after strong results

Shares of Facebook Inc rose nearly 5 on Thursday, a day after the social network reported its third straight rise in the pace of quarterly sales growth as well as an uptick in users in some of its most lucrative markets. Wall Street analyst...

Cong will win local body polls: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot exuded confidence on Thursday that the party would form boards in the local bodies that are going to polls next month. Buoyed by the Congress victory in one of the two as...

PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveil merger of equals

Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler unveiled Thursday their plan for a 50-50 merger that aims to create the worlds fourth-largest car manufacturer but quickly came under pressure to preserve jobs. With automakers needing to cut costs as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019