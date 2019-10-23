Bhumi Pednekar thanks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for attending special screening of 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Bhumi Pednekar is more than happy and thankful to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for attending the special screening of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh'. Kejriwal along with his family and Education Minister Manish Sisodia marked their presence at the event.

While expressing gratitude, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actor thanked the Chief Minister in an Instagram post saying," Thank you @arvindkejriwal sir for coming down with your family to watching our little gem #SaandKiAankh and making the evening so special!" 'Saand Ki Aankh' has been creating a buzz in Bollywood since Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are playing the challenging role of shooter daadis.

Lately, the duo faced a lot of criticism for playing the role of shooter grannies, which is in the backdrop of controversy regarding casting young actors for characters who are double their age. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, the duo dedicated the movie to mothers and said "The movie is dedicated to all the mothers and women as they are our inspiration behind playing this role. I don't think our mothers have rejoiced even a single moment for themselves. So, it is a tribute to all the mothers."

'Saand Ki Aankh' is a biographical movie based on Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar -the octogenarians known as the world's oldest sharpshooters from Johri village, in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them have various national championships to their name. The film will hit the big screens on 25 October. (ANI)

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal responsible for deteriorating air quality in Delhi: BJP's Vijay Goel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)