International Development News
Development News Edition

Sexual harassment allegations against Anu Malik resurface, Neha Bhasin calls out his 'predatory' behaviour

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 19:58 IST
Sexual harassment allegations against Anu Malik resurface, Neha Bhasin calls out his 'predatory' behaviour
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Composer Anu Malik was back at the center of the #MeToo controversy on Thursday with singer Neha Bhasin terming him a "predator" and reiterating her allegation that he had misbehaved with her 15 years ago when she was just 21. Attempts to reach out to Malik were unsuccessful. A representative of Sony, where Malik is back as a judge on the reality show "Indian Idol", declined to comment.

Mohapatra has often called out Malik for his alleged behavior on Twitter and in various media interviews. Bhasin used Mohapatra's Twitter timeline to support her colleague and recount an incident from back in the day when she was new to the industry. Bhasin, who voiced the popular song 'Jag Ghoomiya", said she had met Malik, an industry senior, to present her work in a CD and was hoping for a song break, but his behavior turned out to be that of an "ugly pervert".

"We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predator, I too have run away from his strange moves when I was 21. "I didn't let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio. I fled lying my mum's waiting below. He even msged and called me after that to which I stopped responding," she said in a post that created a stir online.

Bhasin said, "the industry or the world" is not an easy place for a young woman away from her family. "Perverts exist inside and outside our industry but why are we so so forgiving to the men, do we realize that is what gives them the strength to ruin our dignity, hide us women in our houses," she said.

Following the allegations last year, Sony removed Malik as a judge but got him back in September this year. Bhasin said she had said everything she had to about Malik but blamed Sony for reinstating the composer as the judge on a singing reality show.

Mohapatra, in an open letter, reiterated the claims made by Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, another singer who had called out Malik last year. Mohapatra said speaking up about Malik cost her the judge's seat on a music reality show as she was told that her allegation against the composer helped the TRPs of their rival's program.

"I was marked as a troublemaker and asked to leave. Overnight," she added in her Facebook post. "A year later, a sexual predator like Anu is back as Judge on national TV. What does this say about us as a society."

Mohapatra has also accused Sonu Nigam and Vishal Dadlani, Malik's co-judge, of supporting the composer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uncertainty over UN talks must not delay climate action, green groups say

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Oct 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A surprise decision by Chile, rocked by violent unrest, to withdraw as host of Decembers U.N. climate conference risks throwing international efforts to ramp up action on globa...

UPDATE 1-Homes destroyed, hundreds more evacuated as Los Angeles wildfires spread

More wildfires ignited near Los Angeles on Thursday, destroying homes and forcing evacuations, as the region faced a second day of gusting desert winds that have fanned flames and displaced thousands of people. The fast-moving Hillside Fire...

Seneca Biopharma to Begin Trading Under New Ticker Symbol SNCA

&#160;Seneca Biopharma, Inc., Nasdaq CUR, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol, NASDAQ SNCA beginn...

Ukraine, NATO issue statement on minority rights after Hungary threat

Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday issued a joint statement committing to uphold minority rights in Ukraine, a step welcomed by the Hungarian authorities who had threatened to block Kyivs NATO membership over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019