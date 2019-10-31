International Development News
Development News Edition

'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure

The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:14 IST
'Jumanji: The Next Level' trailer features the gang on a new adventure
A still from the trailer (Image Courtesy: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: The Next Level' have released the final trailer of the flick, which is sure to leave movie buffs wanting for more. While the first trailer which released back in July took fans on an adventurous ride, the latest gives a better insight into the film, showcasing a few new members like Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

The two will be joining Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, who are reprising their roles from the previous flick. In the new trailer, the star cast heads back to the jungle only to find that the virtual world situated inside a video game has changed since the last time they were there.

The twist in the sequel is that the grandfathers, played by Danny DeVito and Danny Glover, of two of the original players, get transported into the world of Jumanji as Johnson and Hart. The trailer also showcases a few other locations including a desert and some snowy mountains near a palace, giving a feel of an intense forthcoming quest.

Released in 2017, 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' was an American fantasy adventure based on a story by McKenna which was the second instalment in the Jumanji franchise. The film did remarkably well at the box office. Penned by Scott Rosenberg and Jake Kasdan, the film has been directed by Jeff Pinker. The film will premiere on December 13. (ANI)

Also Read: CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UK police believe trailer found with 39 bodies travelled from Belgium

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

It will be exciting: Rohit Sharma on day/night Test

India skipper, for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma on Thursday expressed excitement over the first-ever day and night Test. It will be exciting. I dont know about the boys, but I have played with a pink ball in Dule...

Karan Johar in soup? Bolly mogul tickles the funny bone in latest avatar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for being the perfect host not only on television but also when it comes to glamorous Bollywood parties, is taking up the role yet again but this time with a twist. The 47-year-old director recently dropped a vi...

UPDATE 1-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

Saudi Arabia expects its state budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals 49.86 billion next year, or 6.5 of gross domestic product GDPfrom a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.The worlds la...

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin. The stretchable light-emitting device is called alternating-current electrolumines...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019