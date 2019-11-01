Brannon Braga to adapt Clive Barker's horror anthology for directorial debut

Producer Brannon Braga, best known for his work on the "Star Trek" franchise in both film and television, is set to make his feature directorial debut with an adaptation of Clive Barker's horror anthology "Books of Blood". The film is set up at Hulu, reported Variety.

Braga will also co-write and executive produce the project. The film is described as "a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time."

Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Yul Vazquez will star in the feature. Adam Simon, who co-created the series "Salem" with Braga, will co-write the film.

Braga has previously directed episodes of the shows "Salem," "Cosmos" and "The Orville".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)