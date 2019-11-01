International Development News
Ayushmann Khurana reminisces 'eleven years with Tahira Kasyap' on his wedding anniversary

Ayushmann Khurana shared a picture of his wife Tahira Kashyap on social media on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary, and captioned

Ayushmann Khurana reminisces 'eleven years with Tahira Kasyap' on his wedding anniversary
Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira Kashyap (Picture courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Ayushmann Khurana shared a picture of his wife Tahira Kashyap on social media on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary, and captioned: "Eleven years with this beautiful girl." The couple, who got married in 2008, are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Sharing the beloved experience of eleven years with his beautiful wife, the 'Bala' actor added, Got butterflies of all kinds while posting this picture. Umm [?]Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap."'

The actor and singer also shared a beautiful picture of his wife in a story and captioned it: "Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap, Kaala teeka Laga Diya Hai Maine.' And he marked a little black spot on her cheek to avoid the evil eye. The beloved wife Tahira also shared a throwback picture along with Ayushmann of the marriage and captioned the click as, "11 years back we had each other's asses and still do! Happy anniversary @ayushmannk (This one's from our sangeet and marriage. And I remember my heart was pounding, beating, bouncing 10 times faster and still does though the reasons might have changed! Kidding you still get to me just like before)."

Brother and Radio Jockey Apar Shakti Khurana also took the opportunity to congratulate the duo by sharing a throwback picture from the couple's wedding anniversary and captioned the photo as "Happy Anniversary to my favourite couple, @Tahirakashay @AyushmannK" 'Andhadun' actor's wife was detected with Stage 0 breast cancer that she revealed in September and she shared bits and pieces of her endearing journey through the tough times on her social media handle.

The 35-year-old is a doting husband who stood by his wife's side when she was diagnosed with cancer. The couple who began dating in college, have two children together -- son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter Varushka, born in 2014.

On the professional front, Khurana was last seen in the movie 'Dream Girl' and his next movie 'Bala' is slated to hit theatres on November 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

