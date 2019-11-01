Manoj Bajpayee not part of 'Satyameva Jayate 2': Director Milap Zaveri

Director Milap Zaveri says actor Manoj Bajpayee will not be returning for the sequel to their 2018 film "Satyameva Jayate". Bajpayee played the role of an honest police officer in "Satyameva Jayate" and had a face-off with John Abraham.

"I want to work with him. But there is no part worthy enough for him in part two. He is so senior and I respect him so much that I can't dilute that respect by offering him something that is not worthy of his talent. "There isn't anything strong enough for Manoj Bajpayee sir. The part one has a strong role for him. As time progresses we will come to know about the other casting," Zaveri told PTI.

Zaveri, who is busy promoting his next directorial venture "Marjaavaan", said he will start working on the sequel next year. "I will take a short break after 'Marjaavaan' releases and then we will begin pre-production work on the film. The shoot will start from early next year and it releases on Gandhi Jayati next year.

"It takes on corruption again in a very big way. It is bigger, it has huge action and drama and we are hoping it will again strike a balance." "Marjaavaan", starring Siddharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, releases on November 15.

