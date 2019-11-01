International Development News
Development News Edition

Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 22:14 IST
Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston returns to television on Friday in "The Morning Show", an original show for Apple Inc's new subscription video service, in which the actress reunites with her "Friends" sister Reese Witherspoon.

In the 10-episode programme, Aniston plays a well-known television journalist on a fictional morning programme whose male co-presenter, played by Steve Carell, has been fired amid sexual harassment accusations. The 50-year-old actress, who rose to global stardom through "Friends" , starred in a string of movies after the hit 1994-2004 series ended, including "Horrible Bosses", "The Break-Up" and "Marley & Me" on top of a few cameos on television shows.

"It wasn't really about TV versus film," Aniston told reporters at a London screening of "The Morning Show" about taking on a television starring role. "It was really the show ... I love morning talk shows and getting to learn about the world behind it is just fascinating ... It was the most rewarding thing I've done in years."

"The Morning Show" looks at issues highlighted by the #MeToo movement - which has drawn attention to sexual harassment and abuse of women in the fields of entertainment, business and politics - as well as ageism. "I haven't necessarily felt that ageism has affected me only because I feel like I'm working more than I've ever worked," Aniston said.

"The #MeToo of it all, we're all kind of trying to find our way and understand this new normal. And I think the show does a really good job of shedding a light on that." Oscar winner Witherspoon, who played Aniston's sister on "Friends" , portrays a young reporter. Both actresses were also executive producers on "The Morning Show".

"It's different now. We have a lot more experience. We have a lot more wisdom. We've learned a lot," Witherspoon told reporters on working with Aniston again. "And we feel we've learnt the stories we want to tell." Apple TV+ launches on Friday.

Asked how a series can stand out when streaming services are regularly launching original content, executive producer Michael Ellenberg said: "Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell - is probably the simplest thing." "And then it was an amazing opportunity to be part of Apple's launch ... it's a company that knows how to create a moment when the iPhone comes out, you know it's coming out. And I think everyone knows our show is coming out right now too."

Also Read: Lot more #MeToo allegations will 'come to the surface', says Jennifer Aniston

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India, Germany will strengthen cooperation to combat terrorism and extremism: Modi

India and Germany will strengthen their bilateral and multilateral cooperation to combat terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after holding extensive talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on enhancing ties in strategi...

Two held for killing man, robbing jeweller: Police

Two men, who allegedly killed a person and robbed another at gunpoint in northeast Delhi, were arrested from the Durgapuri area in the city, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Salman Khan 22 and Kamruddin 31, both residen...

Tension in Karimnagar over RTC driver's funeral; BJP MP

The body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was laid to rest here on Friday amid tension after police disallowed a plea by striking transport employees to take the funeral rally to the bus depot where he worked. Local BJP MP Band...

Angela Merkel meets five women including Atishi, Karuna Nundy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday met five women including senior AAP leader Atishi and Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy here, sources said. She also met YourStory founder Shradha Sharma, Brookings India director of research Shami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019