Rebecca Ferguson doesn't want a 'Greatest Showman' sequel

Actor Rebecca Ferguson hopes there is no sequel to "The Greatest Showman" as it was "beautiful in its own entity''. The actor played Jenny Lind in the Hugh Jackman-fronted film, directed by Michael Gracey.

"I hope not, why do you need to continue something that already has its brilliance? It was so beautiful in its own entity," Ferguson told BBC Radio 2. The 36-year-old actor said she never expected the film to become so popular especially among children.

"I wasn't expecting the film and soundtrack to be recognised by so many people. Kids love the film, the poor parents know all the songs off by heart.''. "The Greatest Showman", which released in 2017, was inspired by the story of PT Barnum's creation of Barnum's American Museum and the lives of its star attractions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)