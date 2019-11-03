International Development News
Development News Edition

Bollywood not for those who are shy, sensitive, says Tara Sutaria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 17:40 IST
Bollywood not for those who are shy, sensitive, says Tara Sutaria
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood. The actor, who made her debut with "Student of the Year 2", said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or industry kids, in the Hindi film industry.

"In a conventional way, I don't think there are any struggles for me. It's just that I want to get out of my shell a little bit and not be so shy because it's an industry of people who are go-getters. "They are so tough and there is no room for anyone who is reserved or sensitive, so I need to work on that," Tara told PTI in an interview here.

Her first film, produced by Karan Johar, received poor reviews but managed to rake in decent numbers and the actor believes the movie was a success. "I think it did make money, it was not a failure. A lot of people think so and I just want to clarify that. I think it did well. It didn't do as much as people expected it to and that's fine.

"I am a huge fan of the first film. I hope they make a part three at some point. I felt great to be part of the film and I couldn't have asked for a better debut," she said. Tara said while she was shooting for "SOTY 2", she started receiving offers for films, which included "Kabir Singh" and the upcoming "Marjaavaan".

The actor said she had to let go of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer due to date issues. Kiara Advani was eventually cast as the female lead. Tara is looking forward to the release of "Marjaavaan", in which she stars opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

"The love story is so different and there are very few films that have the hero killing the heroine and that intrigued me to do it. It's a masala film but my role is meaty. "I play a mute girl and I had to work on it. It is difficult to learn the sign language. I wanted to get it right because I did not want any person from the community to feel bad."

The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, is scheduled to be released on November 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution

Irans supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.He says US...

Bollywood not for those who are shy, sensitive, says Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood. The actor, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or ind...

Nepal President sacks all 7 province chiefs

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sacked the governors of all seven provinces at the recommendation of the government, his office said on Sunday.The President relieved the governors from their posts in accordance with the constitution...

UP govt to take action against those burning garbage, stubble

Concerned over spike in air pollution, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday warned that action will be taken against those burning garbage, polythene and stubble in the field. Stubble burning in the field results in massive air pollution....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019