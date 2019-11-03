Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Urojahaj' selected in KIFF

Buddhadeb Dasgupta's 'Urojahaj' (The Flight), which tells the story of a village mechanic who dreams of flying, has been selected for the Maestro section in 25th Kolkata International Film Festival. Dasgupta on Sunday said he is eagerly waiting to see the response of the home audience about 'Urojahaj' after it was well-received in some other world festivals.

The film will be shown at the state-run Nandan film complex, one of the 17 venues of the KIFF, on November 11. The director of 'Tahader Katha' (1992) said he had thought of making 'Urojahaj' after coming across a small newspaper report about a weird dream of an ordinary person, years back.

"I always want to make a film on journeys of dreams some lost, some still alive. Urojahaj is all about simple human dreams and the dreamers," he said. The film's protagonist Bachchu Mondal decides to rebuild a World War II-era plane after discovering such an aircraft at its crash site and his project doesn't go unnoticed by a group of ghosts. They could not realize their dreams when they were alive, Dasgupta narrated the story of 'Urojahaj' refusing to divulge more.

