Michael Douglas confirms his return for 'Ant-Man 3'

Veteran actor Michael Douglas has confirmed that he will be reprising his role of Dr Hank Pym in the third installment of Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man" series. Paul Rudd is coming back as the titular superhero for the film, which will once again be directed by filmmaker Peyton Reed.

In an interview with Collider, Douglas said the new film will start production in January 2021. "The Marvel world has really been a blast. I love them, I'm having a great time. We're starting the third in the beginning of January 2021," the 75-year-old actor said.

Besides Douglas and Rudd, Evangeline Lilly is also expected to reprise her role of Hope van Dyne aka Wasp. According to Variety, the threequel will be produced by Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige and is likely to release in 2022.

Reed had also directed the first two installments -- "Ant-Man" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp". The film will also mark Rudd's fifth outing as the superhero, having previously donned the suit in two "Ant-Man" films, as well as in "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame".

