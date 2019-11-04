Ellen DeGeneres to receive Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes

Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday announced that TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th Golden Globes next year. DeGeneres, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, will be recognized for her outstanding contributions to the television medium at the ceremony, to be held on January 5, 2020.

HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said they are excited to bestow the award upon DeGeneres. "From her sitcoms to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.

"In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform. We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year's ceremony," Soria said in a statement. This is only the second-ever Carol Burnett Award to be given.

Comedy icon and actor Carol Burnett was honored as the eponymous winner of the first-ever award in her name at this year's Golden Globes.

