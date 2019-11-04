I attract love triangles: Ananya

Ananya Panday is amused both her debut "Student of The Year 2" and upcoming "Pati Patni Aur Woh" feature love triangles. The actor made her debut with "SOTY 2" earlier this year and will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", featuring Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Asked about the love angle similarity between the two films, Ananya told reporters, "I think I attract love triangles. Every film I am doing is a love-triangle." Directed by Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is a remake of the 1978 film of same name.

Ananya said she had watched the original film after signing the remake and had liked it. "I like watching Hindi films. I also liked the songs in the (original) film. I think in our film, we are looking more glamorous. Our film is a modern take and that's why the audience will be able to relate to our characters much more," she added.

