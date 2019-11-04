I attract love triangles: Ananya

International Development News
  Updated: 04-11-2019 19:59 IST
  Created: 04-11-2019 19:59 IST
Ananya Panday is amused both her debut "Student of The Year 2" and upcoming "Pati Patni Aur Woh" feature love triangles. The actor made her debut with "SOTY 2" earlier this year and will be next seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", featuring Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Asked about the love angle similarity between the two films, Ananya told reporters, "I think I attract love triangles. Every film I am doing is a love-triangle." Directed by Mudassar Aziz, "Pati Patni Aur Woh" is a remake of the 1978 film of same name.

Ananya said she had watched the original film after signing the remake and had liked it. "I like watching Hindi films. I also liked the songs in the (original) film. I think in our film, we are looking more glamorous. Our film is a modern take and that's why the audience will be able to relate to our characters much more," she added.

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

16-year-old Harsimran invited to train in NBA Global Academy

Indias 16-year-old Harsimran Kaur will take part in a multi-week training camp at The NBA Global Academy in Canberra, beginning Thursday, making her the first prospect from the Academies Womens Program and the first female prospect from out...

Air pollution: SC bans construction, demolition, burning of waste in Delhi-NCR

Terming the severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR as atrocious, the Supreme Court banned all construction and demolition activities in the region, along with burning of garbage and waste, on Monday. The apex court, which observed that people co...

PM Modi leaves for home after attending ASEAN-India summit in Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for home after attending India-ASEAN, the East Asia and the RCEP summits here. PM narendramodi emplanes for home after participating in ASEAN related summits, encapsulating principles of Neighbou...

ECB governor accused of bribery in Latvia corruption trial

Latvias central bank chief, who led the former Soviet republic into the euro, appeared in court on Monday accused of bribery in the first corruption trial of a European Central Bank governor.Latvias public prosecutor has accused Ilmars Rims...
