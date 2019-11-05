Sandra Bullock to star in, produce another Netflix film

After a successful Netflix release 'Bird Box', Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock is all set to return to the streaming service to star in and produce a drama with Nora Fingscheidt as the director. The yet-untitled film will narrate the story of a person post-incarceration and is based on the 2009 British miniseries 'Unforgiven'. The film will be produced by Graham King and Bullock, reported Variety.

It will portray Bullock's character as being released from prison after serving time for a violent crime only to return to a society which doesn't forgive her past. After a continued struggle of being judged by her former friends, the only redemption for her would be pursuing her estranged younger sister.

Scripting of the flick is being done by 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. Apart from this, the 'Gravity actor has also teamed up with Netflix for 'Reborn', a film adaptation of fantasy comic of the same name.

The plot focuses on Bonnie Black, an 80-year-old woman who dies and is resurrected as a young woman in the magical land of Adystria where monsters and dragons are a living reality. The story takes a thrilling turn when Black sets out on a mission to find her husband and faces many hurdles along the way. (ANI)

