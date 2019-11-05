International Development News
Jessica Chastain roped in to play renowned artist in 'Losing Clementine'

After sending shivers down the spine in the horror 'It

Jessica Chastain. Image Credit: ANI

After sending shivers down the spine in the horror 'It: Chapter 2', Golden Globe winner Jessica Chastain is gearing up to entertain her fans with comedy-drama 'Losing Clementine'. The film will receive direction from award-winning filmmaker Lucia Puenzo who will helm a script by Ann Cherkis, reported Variety.

Chastain's upcoming feature has been adapted from Ashley Ream's acclaimed novel of the same name and revolves around a world-renowned artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who flushes away her medicines and gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before taking her own life. As she is checking things off the bucket list, Pritchard comes across some secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.

Sentient's Renee Tab will bankroll the flick with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. On her work front, the 42-year old was the leading lady in 'It: Chapter Two', which grossed nearly USD 500 million worldwide.

Chastain along with Carmichael has recently produced the spy thriller '355', where she will be seen sharing screen space with Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing. The film whose idea was also proposed by Chastain herself while she working on 'Dark Phoenix', is set to open on January 15, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

