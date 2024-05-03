Partner Arrested for Attempted Strangulation in Gurugram

A former boyfriend and his accomplice were arrested for allegedly strangling a woman and dumping her body near a canal earlier this year, police said on Friday.

The two men allegedly transferred Rs 30 lakh from the woman's phone after killing her, they said.

The body of Renu, 24, was found in Chhainsa near Yamuna canal on March 21 an FIR was registered at Chhainsa police station, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Deepak and Krishan. Deepak was a former live-in partner of Renu and runs a salon in Gurugram, police said.

ACP (crime) Aman Yadav said that Deepak was the main accused in the case.

During interrogation, Deepak revealed that Renu contacted him for finding a house for her in Gurugram.

When Deepak saw a huge amount in Renu's account, he ''got greedy'', Yadav said.

The ACP said Deepak and his friend Krishan committed the murder by strangling her with a rope.

''After dumping the body near the canal they fled and transferred Rs 30 lakh from the account of the deceased,'' ACP Yadav said.

Yadav added that the accused were being questioned.

