Jessica Chastain tapped for 'Losing Clementine' film adaptation

Jessica Chastain is set to star in the comedy-drama "Losing Clementine", based on Ashley Ream's acclaimed novel of the same name. According to Variety, award-winning Argentine filmmaker Lucia Puenzo is attached to direct.

"Better Call Saul" writer Ann Cherkis is working on the script. The plot revolves around world famous artist Clementine Pritchard (Chastain) who, after flushing away her medicines, gives herself 31 days to tie up loose ends before committing suicide. While checking off her bucket list, she uncovers secrets about her family and the tragedy that befell her mother and sister.

Renee Tab will produce with her partner Christopher Tuffin alongside Freckle Films' Chastain and Kelly Carmichael. Miller Way's Michael and Jeeny Miller will executive produce alongside Sentient's Jake Martin and Maryam Lieberman, and Cherkis.

