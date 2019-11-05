Hans Zimmer announces Europe tour 2021

Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer has announced a 2021 tour of Europe. According to Zimmer's official website, the German-born musician returns to the stage for a major new arena trek -- "Hans Zimmer Live - Europe Tour 2021.

The tour will kick off in Berlin on February 2021 and run through April. It will be a new show with Zimmer joined by a band, orchestra and choir to perform hit compositions from fan favourite films as well as newer material and pieces not often performed live.

Zimmer has been nominated for an Academy Award 11 times, most recently being "Dunkirk". He won the Oscar for Best Original Score in 1994 for Disney's animation film "The Lion King". He is also a three-time Grammy winner and two-time Golden Globe winner. Recently, he returned to score for Jon Favreau's take on "The Lion King" from the original animated film.

His upcoming film projects include "The SpongeBob Movie: It's a Wonderful Sponge", "Wonder Woman 1984", "Top Gun: Maverick", "Dune" and "The Boss Baby 2".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)