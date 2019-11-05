We kind of grew up together: Katie Holmes on daughter Suri

Actor Katie Holmes says she feels happy that she became a mother early in her 20s. The 40-year-old actor shares her daughter Suri Cruise, 13, with ex-husband, Hollywood star Tom Cruise with whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.

In an interview with Elle UK, Holmes said motherhood happened at the most perfect time in her life. "I was happy to become a mom in my 20s," she said.

"It's been nice that our ages fit...how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she added.

