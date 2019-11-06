'Superstore' gets extended season five order

"Superstore" has snagged an additional four episodes for its ongoing fifth season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the development brings the count of episodes for the NBC workplace sitcom in this installment to a total of 22.

The previous two seasons of the Universal TV-produced show also had 22 episodes each. The extension for "Superstore" comes as NBC's new comedies have struggled somewhat this season, case in point being first-timers Kal Penn-starrer "Sunnyside" and "Perfect Harmony".

Created by Justin Spitzer, the comedy is set in a fictitious big-box utility store 'Cloud 9'. The cast includes America Ferrara, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, and Nicole Bloom.

