Cara Delevingne to host practical joke-based show for Quibi

Model-actor Cara Delevingne is set to host and executive produce a practical joke-based show for Quibi. According to Variety, Delevingne and a group of female accomplices will "wreak havoc," executing a new stunt or practical joke which will put them.

"I am so excited to be partnering with such a revolutionary streaming service like Quibi and cannot wait to unleash some necessary mischief. As someone who watches so much content on my phone, this feels like such a perfect partnership," said Delevingne. The series is being produced for Quibi by ITV America's Sirens Media.

The potential show is the latest project that is in the works at the fledgling short-form content platform, fronted by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman. Quibi is slated to be launched in April 2020.

