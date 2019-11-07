'Revenge' sequel series with Latinx lead in works

A sequel to drama series "Revenge" with Latix lead is in development at ABC. The follow-up comes from original show creator Mike Kelley and writer Joe Fazzio, reported Variety.

The new series will revolve around a young Latinx immigrant who is guided by an original series character as she arrives in Malibu to exact revenge on a Sackler-esque pharmaceutical dynasty, whose insatiable greed causes the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic. Kelley and Fazzio will write and executive produce.

Melissa Loy and Temple Hill's Marty Bowen are also executive producing. ABC Studios will produce. The original series, which ran for four seasons beginning in 2011, starred Emily VanCamp, Madeleine Stowe, Gabriel Mann, and Nick Wechsler.

