Entertainment News Summary: Prosecutors oppose testimony on false memories in Weinstein trial

Prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify at his rape trial about false memories, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday. Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein 67, is scheduled to stand trial in Manhattan Supreme Court in January on charges of assaulting two women, in 2006 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. How will Apple, Disney, AT&T and Netflix retain streaming subscribers?

When Apple Inc's video streaming service made its debut on Friday, it came with $2 billion worth of original programming - a feature widely considered to be the most powerful magnet for new subscribers. But for Apple TV+ and its rivals, whose monthly subscriptions are cheaper than traditional cable packages, keeping viewers is a huge challenge. Shakira to celebrate Latino culture and her birthday at Super Bowl

Colombian pop superstar Shakira wants to make her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl a celebration of Latino culture - and her own birthday. The three-time Grammy winner will be appearing at the widely watched halftime show on Feb. 2, alongside singer and actor Jennifer Lopez, who is of Puerto Rican descent. French film star Deneuve hospitalized after 'limited' stroke

Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a "limited" stroke, her family said. "Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days' rests," AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent. Doris Day auction to feature animal artifacts, Golden Globe awards

Doris Day's four Golden Globe awards, her piano, and a collection of her gowns are among 800 items going up for auction next year, along with dozens of artifacts reflecting her passion for animals, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday. Day, the cheery, girl-next-door who was one of the biggest stars of the 1950s and 1960s, died in May at the age of 97 in the Carmel, California, home she had made her refuge from Hollywood. 'Spinal Tap' creators settle lawsuit with Vivendi's UMG

Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, creators of mock rock music documentary "This is Spinal Tap", said they had resolved a dispute with Vivendi's Universal Music Group over the film's soundtrack recordings. Under the agreement, which was announced on Tuesday, Spinal Tap's recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG and eventually the rights will be given to the creators. James Dean set to appear in a movie six decades after his death, horrifying fans

James Dean is coming back from the dead to appear in a new movie, a Hollywood production company said on Wednesday, causing an uproar about the idea of reincarnating one of America's most beloved film icons. Magic City Films said it had obtained the rights from Dean's estate to digitally recreate the "Rebel Without A Cause" star, who died in a 1955 car accident aged 24, for a Vietnam War-era action drama called "Finding Jack." U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they heard a documentary filmmaker's bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina officials he has accused of unlawfully pirating his footage of notorious English pirate Blackbeard's wrecked ship. The justices heard arguments in filmmaker Frederick Allen's appeal of a lower court's ruling that North Carolina could not be sued under federal law for allegedly infringing his copyrights on five videos and a photo of the salvage operation for the Queen Anne's Revenge, the ship that went down in 1718. 'Death of a Salesman' halted when the ceiling collapses at London Piccadilly Theatre

A partial ceiling collapse at London's Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday halted a performance of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman," causing a few minor injuries and prompting an evacuation of the audience. Police were called just before 8 p.m. (1959 GMT) to the West End theater where American actor Wendell Pierce was starring as Willy Loman in a production of the 1949 play. Late pop idol George Michael returns with a new song

A new track recorded by George Michael in his last studio sessions before his 2016 death was released on Wednesday, in which the late British pop idol sings about social ills. "This Is How (We Want You To Get High)", his first original material since 2012, will play at the end of the upcoming festive film "Last Christmas", itself inspired by Michael's solo tunes and hits from his Wham! days.

