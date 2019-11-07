International Development News
Development News Edition

Big- B gets heartfelt messages from film fraternity on hitting 50 yrs in Bollywood

As megastar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan clocked half a century in the industry on Thursday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their congratulatory post.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:59 IST
Big- B gets heartfelt messages from film fraternity on hitting 50 yrs in Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As megastar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan clocked half a century in the industry on Thursday, scores of celebrities stormed the social media with their congratulatory post. The actor who left no stone unturned to impress fans with his spectacular acting skills and versatility has worked with the who's who of the film fraternity. Today on this special day, his friends and colleagues from the industry looked back and congratulated the star for his outstanding contribution over the years.

Considering himself lucky to work with the ace actor, Riteish Deshmukh shared a scene from the sets of his film 'Aladin.' "I was lucky enough to be born in the era of @SrBachchan sir & even more lucky to have had the good fortune of working with him in 3 films & be a part of a world tour lead by him. (There comes a time when even God gives you more than you deserve, and this is that moment) he wrote in Hindi on his Twitter handle.

Farhan Akhtar who shared screen space with the actor in 'Wazir' wrote, " Congratulations Amit uncle @SrBachchan on completing 50 years in film. Your number one fan forever." Extending her best wishes to the actor, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable picture with the actor where she can be seen hugging Amitabh. " LEGEND!

50 years and counting...THE 'AMITABH BACHCHAN," she wrote. Singer Adnan Sami too extended his heartfelt wishes to the actor on completing 50 glorious years in the industry. Making his wishes special, Adnan shared a video of the song 'Kabhi Nahi' where the two can be seen twinning in same colour clothes.

Apart from the above stars, earlier today Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor also wished the 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood. The 77-year-old actor began his career in Bollywood with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969.His popularity reached heights the 1970s after films like 'Zanjeer,' 'Deewaar,' and the blockbuster 'Sholay'.

Amitabh Bachchan recently received India's highest award in cinema - the 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award'. The megastar has worked in over 190 Indian films during his five-decade career and also has a statue at the 'Madame Tussauds' wax museum in London.

Last seen onscreen in 'Badla', Bachchan is also the recipient of four National Film Awards for his roles in 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa' and 'Piku'. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015. (ANI)

Also Read: A Minute With: actors Bannon and Aldridge on no "capes and tights" series "Pennyworth"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

As bigotry stirs globally, Bosnian Jews, Muslims recall lesson in tolerance

Bosnias Jews and Muslims on Thursday marked the bicentenary of the rescue of a dozen Jews from an Ottoman-era governors jail, saying their liberation by Sarajevo Muslims is a great example of co-existence at a time of rising global sectaria...

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

The renewal of The Last Kingdom Season 4 was announced in December last year via the series official Twitter account. Since then, the avid viewers when the fourth season will be aired on the small screens. They are also ardent to know what ...

UPDATE 2-Big Oil stuns Brazil in back-to-back auction flops

Major global oil firms snubbed a second Brazilian oil auction in a row on Thursday, passing up promising offshore blocks and forcing officials to reconsider a bidding system that gives a privileged position to state-run Petroleo Brasileiro ...

4 SDMC employees suspended for negligence of duties during anti-pollution activities: Officials

Two officials and as many sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation were on Thursday suspended by authorities for alleged negligence of duties in carrying out activities meant for curbing pollution, SDMC officials said. An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019