International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 05:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 05:19 IST
UPDATE 4-'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget
Image Credit:

Walt Disney Co's popular theme parks and a remake of "The Lion King" pushed earnings past Wall Street targets on Thursday, and the company spent less than it had projected on its big plunge into streaming entertainment. Shares of Disney rose more than 5% to $140.77 in after-hours trading.

Disney is trying to transition from a cable TV leader to a powerhouse in the crowded streaming video market dominated by Netflix Inc. The family-friendly digital entertainment service, Disney+, is set to debut on Tuesday. Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.07 per share for the quarter that ended in September, above average analyst estimates of 95 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Disney+ will initially stream in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. On Nov. 19, it will debut in Australia and New Zealand, followed by several countries in western Europe on March 31, Chief Executive Bob Iger said. "We're making a huge statement about the future of media and entertainment and our continued ability to thrive in this new era," Iger told analysts on a conference call.

The Disney+ app will be accessible via a wide range of smart TVs, mobile phones and streaming devices, including Amazon.com Inc's Fire TV devices and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics Inc products, Iger said. The company is spending heavily to compete for digital viewers.

Disney's direct-to-consumer and international unit, which also includes ESPN+ and Hulu, reported an operating loss of $740 million from July through September, up from $340 million the previous year, but less than the $900 million that Disney had forecast. Seeking a broad audience of all ages, Disney+ will offer a deep library of TV shows and movies from Disney, Pixar Animation, Marvel Studios, the "Star Wars" franchise and the National Geographic Channel, plus original programming such as a new "High School Musical" series and a remake of "Lady and the Tramp." It will cost $7 per month, less than the $13 for Netflix's most popular plan.

Edgier adult programming will go to Hulu, including shows from FX Networks starting in March, Iger said. FX on Hulu will feature every season of more than 40 FX original series spanning the past 17 years, such as "Fargo" and "American Horror Story." Disney faces several competitors including a just-launched service from Apple Inc and offerings from AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia and Comcast Corp next year.

Distribution agreements with Apple, Samsung and others "show they understand this is an ecosystem, and even with all their market power, they can't go it alone," said Forrester analyst Jim Nail. For the just-ended quarter, the theme parks and consumer products unit reported a 17% rise in operating income to $1.4 billion, driven by sales of "Frozen" and "Toy Story" merchandise and higher guest spending at Disneyland in California.

The movie studio benefited from remakes of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" plus Pixar sequel "Toy Story 4." Profit at the division jumped 79% to nearly $1.1 billion. The company's media networks division posted a 3% decrease in operating income to $1.8 billion, Disney said. Sports network ESPN experienced higher programming, production and marketing costs and now has 3.5 million subscribers.

Overall revenue rose 34% to $19.10 billion, edging past analysts' average estimate of $19.05 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

New initiative launched to support small businesses through guidance

A new initiative to better support small businesses through hands-on mentoring and advice has been launched by the Minister for Small Business.The first event in the Kiwi Business Boost series of regional workshops and online tools has been...

UPDATE 4-Trump must pay $2 million for misusing namesake charity - NY judge

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered U.S. President Donald Trump to pay 2 million for misusing his namesake charitable foundation, resulting in funds being used to advance his 2016 presidential campaign. Justice Saliann Scarpulla, of ...

PG&E falls into deeper hole in 3Q with USD 1.6 billion loss

New York, Nov 8 AP Pacific Gas Electric reported another huge loss on Thursday as the fallout from catastrophic wildfires blamed on its outdated transmission lines drive the bankrupt utility into a deeper hole. The company estimated its fa...

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts region of northwestern Iran

Irans state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The report says the quake hit at 220 a.m. Friday in Irans East Azarbaijan province. It says the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019