Prosecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify at his rape trial about false memories, according to a court filing made public on Wednesday. Once among Hollywood's most powerful producers, Weinstein 67, is scheduled to stand trial in Manhattan Supreme Court in January on charges of assaulting two women, in 2006 and 2013. He has pleaded not guilty, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection

Camilla, wife of the heir to the British throne Prince Charles, has canceled upcoming events on the advice of her doctors after falling ill with a chest infection, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Thursday. Camilla, 72, received the advice on Wednesday night and canceled a dinner at the London Library. French film star Deneuve hospitalized after 'limited' stroke

Famed French actress Catherine Deneuve, 76, was admitted to hospital in Paris after suffering a "limited" stroke, her family said. "Catherine Deneuve has suffered a very limited and therefore reversible ischemic stroke. Happily, her motor control has not been affected, she will need a few days' rest," AFP celebrity reporter Jean-François Guyot said on his Twitter feed, quoting from a Deneuve family statement sent to AFP by her agent. Britain's Queen Elizabeth to wear fake fur in new outfits

New outfits designed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth will no longer be made with real fur, Buckingham Palace said, in a move welcomed by animal rights activists. However, while the 93-year-old monarch's future garments will be made with fake fur, she will not dispose of old outfits adorned in real fur. Doris Day auction to feature animal artifacts, Golden Globe awards

Doris Day's four Golden Globe awards, her piano, and a collection of her gowns are among 800 items going up for auction next year, along with dozens of artifacts reflecting her passion for animals, Julien's Auctions said on Wednesday. Day, the cheery, girl-next-door who was one of the biggest stars of the 1950s and 1960s, died in May at the age of 97 in the Carmel, California, home she had made her refuge from Hollywood.

