Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, cancels events with chest infection
Camilla, wife of the heir to the British throne Prince Charles, has canceled upcoming events on the advice of her doctors after falling ill with a chest infection, a spokeswoman for the couple said on Thursday.
"The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days," the spokeswoman said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
