Today search engine giant Google is celebrating 30th anniversary of of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a peaceful revolution that signaled the simultaneous end of the Cold War and the beginning of German reunification.

The Fall of the Berlin Wall on 9 November 1989, was a pivotal event in world history which marked the falling of the Iron Curtain.

During a government press conference, an official spokesman's hasty statement gave reporters and TV viewers the mistaken impression that East Germany would be allowing free travel between East and West Berlin.

The fall began the evening of 9 November 1989 and continued over the following days and weeks, with people nicknamed Mauerspechte (wall woodpeckers) using various tools to chip off souvenirs, demolishing lengthy parts in the process, and creating several unofficial border crossings.

A weeklong arts festival from 4 to 10 November 2019 and a citywide music festival is on 9 November to celebrate the 30th anniversary.