Bachchan regrets missing the inaugural ceremony of 25th KIFF

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday regretted having missed the inaugural ceremony of 25th Kolkata International Film Festival which he had been attending for the past six years. Bachchan has been indisposed since Thursday forcing him to cancel his scheduled presence at the inaugural function of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival on Friday.

The megastar said he had his speech ready and prepared but shall send it to the government of West Bengal now. "FB 2543 - was to be in Kolkata for KIFF .. a medical issue and had to be confined to bed .. my regrets in missing this event .. but for the past six years I have attended and given a speech which the GoWB has appreciated and put in a book as well .. I had my speech ready and prepared , but shall send it to GoWB any way .. a lot of research went into it ..", he said in his Facebook post.

The post was released by the festival organizers on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday, "Amitji comes here every time. But since last night he is not well and doctors asked him not to travel. I got a message from him this morning about his inability to come. We pray for his long life and good health." The festival was inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan in the presence of Mahesh Bhatt and Rakhi Gulzar..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)