Sanjay Puran Singh's 'Bahattar Hoorain' to compete for UNESCO medal at IFFI 2019

"Bahattar Hoorain", directed by Sanjay Puran Singh, will be competing for the UNESCO medal at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). "Oray", "Sanctorum", "Ama Khando", "The Infiltrators", "Vitality", "Rwanda" and "The Warden Sorkhpost" are the other seven international films in run for the award.

The winner will be selected by an independent jury and the award will be handed over during the closing ceremony of the festival. IFFI would be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 with close to 250 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.

