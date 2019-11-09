Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker to star in anthology 'Monsterland'

"Unbelievable" actor Kaitlyn Dever and "Westworld" star Jonathan Tucker are set to appear in the first episode of Hulu's horror anthology series "Monsterland". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on the short stories from Nathan Ballingrud's collection, "North American Lake Monsters".

It follows "broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives, ultimately showing there is a thin line between man and monster." Dever will play 19-year-old Toni, a struggling waitress and mother to a deeply troubled little girl. But when she meets Alex (Tucker), she is pushed to decide how far she is willing to go to change her life.

Mary Laws serves as the creator and writer on the series. She is also attached as the executive producer on the project along with Under the Shadow's Lucan Toh and Babak Anvari and Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

